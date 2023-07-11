Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 2,057.50

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,107.50 ($27.11).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.88) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.47) to GBX 2,100 ($27.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.44), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($112,793.82). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group Price Performance

About The Weir Group

WEIR opened at GBX 1,744 ($22.44) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,768.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,804.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,181.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

