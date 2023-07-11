Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO
In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975 in the last 90 days. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VIZIO Stock Performance
VZIO stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.63. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
