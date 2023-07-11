Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975 in the last 90 days. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIZIO Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 384,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VIZIO by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in VIZIO by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.63. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

