Analyzing Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.60% -24.34% Finch Therapeutics Group -25,084.36% -93.74% -58.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.36) -8.25 Finch Therapeutics Group $614,000.00 24.25 -$114.65 million ($96.70) -0.10

Compass Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finch Therapeutics Group. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Compass Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 204.71%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,160.50%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.