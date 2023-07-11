Analyzing Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Randstad and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Randstad alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 3 0 0 2.00 Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Randstad currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.30%. Given Randstad’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Randstad is more favorable than Randstad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Randstad and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 3.15% 21.80% 9.09% Randstad N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randstad and Randstad’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $29.05 billion N/A $978.79 million $2.45 11.21 Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 33.38

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Randstad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Randstad beats Randstad on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.