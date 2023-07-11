Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 267,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 141,337 shares.The stock last traded at $30.19 and had previously closed at $30.23.

Anterix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.62 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.90 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 850.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Anterix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Anterix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

