APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $89.79 million and $7.73 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

