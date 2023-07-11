Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. 1,544,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,493. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

