Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 3,450,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,146,731. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

