Arlington Partners LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 247.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.8% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $869.63. The company had a trading volume of 605,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,740. The firm has a market cap of $358.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $770.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

