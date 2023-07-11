Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4,179.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,053,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,861,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,188. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

