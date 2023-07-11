Arlington Partners LLC Sells 752 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $8,197,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. 192,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

