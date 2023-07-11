Arlington Partners LLC Sells 8,299 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.53. 1,670,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

