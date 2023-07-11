Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VDE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.32. The stock had a trading volume of 162,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

