Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.24. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.39.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
