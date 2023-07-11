Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.24. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

