Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.67

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.66, with a volume of 136204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,625,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after buying an additional 323,609 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,703,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,680,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

