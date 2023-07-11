Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 3.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.53. 114,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 571,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $87,426.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,153. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 396,417 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,801 shares during the period.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

