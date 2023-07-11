Axie Infinity Price Tops $5.98 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00019584 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $713.54 million and $28.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.26 or 1.00053963 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.81760251 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $27,845,409.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.