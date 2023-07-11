AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.01. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. AXT had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 116,977 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,562,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 128,838 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AXT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in AXT by 122.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 572,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

