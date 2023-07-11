Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 28,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 80,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aytu BioPharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

In other news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,159.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.