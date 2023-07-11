Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,591,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,944,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

