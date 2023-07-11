Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 65,455 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,455 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 93,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,255. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

