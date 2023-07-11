Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,294,537. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

