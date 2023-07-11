Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 298,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 1,615,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,306. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

