Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP plc has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

