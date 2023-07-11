Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

