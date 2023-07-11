Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $264.77. The stock had a trading volume of 381,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,800. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

