Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 205,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 638,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

