Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.84. 769,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

