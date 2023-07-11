Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $246.85 million and $5.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.08 or 0.06149942 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00043226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,910,836 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,310,836 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

