Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $12.59 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00008844 BTC on major exchanges.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

