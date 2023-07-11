Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 48000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

About Benton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.