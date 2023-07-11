BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Tops $454,266.83 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $380.17 million and $454,266.83 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $30,612.50 or 1.00004169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,456.57666599 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $452,795.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

