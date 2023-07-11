BitShares (BTS) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and $2.12 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002505 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,982,185 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

