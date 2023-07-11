Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,072. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,396,100 shares valued at $42,929,683. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

