Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $0.94 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

