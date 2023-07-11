Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of BYFC opened at $0.94 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
