Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $23.78

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 543.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 62.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $340.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

