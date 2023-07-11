Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $102.00

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

