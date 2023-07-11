C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin Sells 12,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,241,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,151,342. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

