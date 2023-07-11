Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $32.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

