Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$210.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$204.25.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$182.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$172.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.12. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$139.24 and a 52 week high of C$185.89.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

