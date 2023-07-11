Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. 10,570,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,074,793. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

