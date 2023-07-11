Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $236.55. 1,019,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

