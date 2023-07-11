Caprock Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Analog Devices by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 41,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

