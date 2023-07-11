Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.14. 4,881,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,859,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

