Caprock Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $215.45. The company had a trading volume of 95,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,931. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $220.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

