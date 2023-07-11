Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) vs. Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Critical Analysis

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and Wag! Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $370.17 million 1.37 $41.38 million $2.17 15.63 Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.35 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.10

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carriage Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carriage Services and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carriage Services presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.72%. Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 242.64%. Given Wag! Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 9.20% 25.87% 2.94% Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98%

Summary

Carriage Services beats Wag! Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.