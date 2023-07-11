CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $43.37 million and $5.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,577.32 or 1.00064979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05406531 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,641,521.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

