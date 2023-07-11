Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Centene by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

