Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of CRNT opened at $2.23 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 million, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.39.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.
