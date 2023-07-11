Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.23 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 million, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

