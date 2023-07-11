Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Lowered to $112.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

CPK stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

